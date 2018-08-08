Protest of the Bulgarian Meteorologists from NIMH

Protest of the Meteorologists of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. By letter to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, meteorologists insist that the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology be moved away from the BAS and passed under the Ministry of Education's hat as an independent scientific organization. They also state that they have stopped implementing any dispositions and decisions of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

There is an absolutely real chance to stop working, our problems have been associated with lack of sufficient funding and staff shortages for years, explained Orlin Georgiev, Head of Specialized Measurements Department at NIMH.

According to him, the staff working in the institute is highly qualified, but because of the low salaries there is a great reluctance of the specialists to enter the NIMH.

We are a symbiosis of science and practice that we do not want to lose in the future, Georgiev is categorical.

He explained that over the past three months, the NIMH has continued to work thanks to the Ministry of Education, which grants certain financial tranches as support.

At present, BAS, apart from empty promises, does not show anything else and definitely has a negative attitude towards our institute, added Georgiev.