Today is the Official Day of the Largest Land Training of the Bulgarian Military Forces for 2018

The most extensive teaching of Land Forces in Bulgaria in 2018 is held in Novo Selo. Today is the official, so-called VIP day. 700 soldiers from Bulgaria, the United States, and six other NATO member states and 100 combat teams demonstrate their capabilities at the joint Bulgarian-American Polygon. The aim is to increase interoperability among Allies in peacekeeping operations.

Guests of the official VIP day are expected to be Deputy Chief of Defense Vice Admiral Emil Eftimov and Commander of Ground Forces Major General Mikhail Popov. This year, for the first time, the planning, preparation and conduct of the teaching was done by the Bulgarian Army.