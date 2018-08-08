The Hunger Strike in Bulgarian Posts Grows

Ten Bulgarian Postal Corps officials have announced that they join the protest of their colleague Zlatka Mladenova, who has been starving for weeks because of the suspended food vouchers and overtime bonuses.

The strike started on July 30 when Zlatka Mladenova first announced she was going to starve. According to her, people's money and vouchers are suspended because they reveal violations of post office management. Then, from the management of Bulgarian Posts, they explained that the money was delayed for the employees and workers who later joined the collective agreement and assured that the due will be paid by the end of the month.

Now, however, employees from the headquarters of "Bulgarian Posts" are also joining the strike, they argue that the problems in the company are systematic and not limited only to the exchange-sorting center, the unions quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio say.

They are now expected to argue their positions and to unite their follow-up actions.