Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality to Hand out Free Mineral water Today, 8 August, because of Heat

Sofia. On 8 August, with the high temperatures expected, the Sofia Municipality will hand out mineral water from 01:30 pm, said the municipality press office. This will take place in the square at the St. Nedelya Church and at Ariana Lake at the Eagles’ Bridge. The water is provided by Devin AD and will be handed out by municipal employees while there is some available.

FOCUS News Agency

 

