Vratsa: Nearly 11,000 Cigarettes Seized from House near Altimir
Crime | August 8, 2018, Wednesday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Vratsa. On August 7, the police in Byala Slatina seized 10,980 cigarettes without excise label from a house in the area of the Altimir village, the Interior Ministry’s regional department in Vratsa said. The house has been used by a resident of Bukovlak, Pleven region. Speedy prosecution has been initiated.
FOCUS News Agency
