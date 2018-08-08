Vratsa: Nearly 11,000 Cigarettes Seized from House near Altimir

Vratsa: Nearly 11,000 Cigarettes Seized from House near Altimir

Vratsa. On August 7, the police in Byala Slatina seized 10,980 cigarettes without excise label from a house in the area of the Altimir village, the Interior Ministry’s regional department in Vratsa said. The house has been used by a resident of Bukovlak, Pleven region. Speedy prosecution has been initiated.

