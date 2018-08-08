Mostly Sunny Weather in Bulgaria, Rain Showers in Eastern and Mountainous Regions in the Afternoon

Mostly Sunny Weather in Bulgaria, Rain Showers in Eastern and Mountainous Regions in the Afternoon

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. Some more clouds are forecast in the afternoon, but only in some areas, mainly in the eastern and the mountainous regions, there will be rain showers with thunder. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast. Maximum temperatures between 30°C and 35°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for August. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.

