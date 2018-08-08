Mostly Sunny Weather in Bulgaria, Rain Showers in Eastern and Mountainous Regions in the Afternoon
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 8, 2018, Wednesday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. Some more clouds are forecast in the afternoon, but only in some areas, mainly in the eastern and the mountainous regions, there will be rain showers with thunder. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast. Maximum temperatures between 30°C and 35°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for August. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.
- » Sofia Municipality to Hand out Free Mineral water Today, 8 August, because of Heat
- » Dozens Injured as Fire Rips through Dried-out German Town
- » Tens of Millions in Damage to the Roads as a Result of the Torrential Rains over the Past 2 Months
- » Largest Wildfire in California History still Growing
- » The Sudden Heat Wave Affects us Badly, just for a Day 40 People Passed Out Sofia
- » Mostly Sunny Today, Short Rain and Thunder in the Afternoon only in Isolated Places in Northern Bulgaria and the Mountains
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)