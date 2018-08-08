Dimitrov is in the Third Round of Masters in Toronto

Bulgaria: Dimitrov is in the Third Round of Masters in Toronto

Grigor Dimitrov began with a victory at the Masters Series in Toronto (Cannes, $ 5.32 million). In the II round, the Bulgarian, who rightly rest on the start of the main circuit, made a 4:6, 6:2, 7:6(5) turn against Fernando Verdasco (ESP). On the stands at the Rogers Center was also his coach Daniel Valverdu, which finally ended the speculation of parting with the Venezuelan specialist.

In the third round, the rival of the 27-year-old Bulgarian star will be Milos Raonic or Francis Tiafoe. A year ago, the Bulgarian ended his participation in Rogers Cup exactly at this phase of the tournament, then held in Montreal.

