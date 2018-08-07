Tens of Millions in Damage to the Roads as a Result of the Torrential Rains over the Past 2 Months

Lovech. The torrential rains over the past 2 months caused tens of millions of leva in damage to the roads, Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov told journalists, FOCUS News Agency reported. Initially, about BGN 500,000 was allocated for repairs and emergency reinforcement works, the minister said. “If we need to analyse all damage inflicted to the national road network over the past 2 months, we are talking about tens of millions. In Teteven region alone, the municipal and state infrastructure damaged by the rain, excluding that from the last week, is worth about 6 million. The landslide at Tikale in Smolyan region is over 7 million,” the minister commented. 

