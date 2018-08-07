In July 2018, Consumer Confidence Index in Bulgaria Decreased by 0.6% Compared to 3 Months Ago

Sofia. In July 2018, the consumer confidence index decreased by 0.6 percentage points compared to its level three months ago, which is due entirely to the decreased confidence among the rural population, said the National Statistical Institute.

The consumers’ views on the development of the general economic situation in the country over the past twelve months, as well as their expectations for the next twelve months, are slightly worse than previous observations. Their estimations and expectations about changes in the financial situation of their households are also more pessimistic than in April.

Opinions on the changes in consumer prices over the past twelve months are also less favourable than those expressed three months earlier. At the same time, the inflation expectations for the next twelve months had increased, with the balance indicator rising by 9.4 points.

With regard to unemployment over the next twelve months, urban population expects that it will remain the same or will slightly decrease, while rural population expects it to increase at a moderate pace.