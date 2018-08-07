PM Boyko Borisov: By the End of the Year, we will have E-register for People with Disabilities
Sofia. By the end of the year, we will have an electronic register for people with disabilities, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters. “Mr. Tomislav Donchev is ready with the information system. We will need up to BGN 1 million for it,” Borissov said, quoted by Focus News Agency. He recalled that an inspection is ongoing in the day care centres. “We have a lot of information about what is going on and we are taking measures,” he said. “In the new budget, we will have BGN 150 million more in this system. If we continue working as until now, additional funds could be provided over the next years,” the prime minister stressed. “All systems need more funding,” Borissov said and recalled that over 6 billion was paid on CorpBank, the Russian reactors and the US power plants. “This is [equivalent to] two Hemus highways,” he concluded.
