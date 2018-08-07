PM Boyko Borisov: By the End of the Year, we will have E-register for People with Disabilities

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 7, 2018, Tuesday // 16:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borisov: By the End of the Year, we will have E-register for People with Disabilities

Sofia. By the end of the year, we will have an electronic register for people with disabilities, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters. “Mr. Tomislav Donchev is ready with the information system. We will need up to BGN 1 million for it,” Borissov said, quoted by Focus News Agency. He recalled that an inspection is ongoing in the day care centres. “We have a lot of information about what is going on and we are taking measures,” he said. “In the new budget, we will have BGN 150 million more in this system. If we continue working as until now, additional funds could be provided over the next years,” the prime minister stressed. “All systems need more funding,” Borissov said and recalled that over 6 billion was paid on CorpBank, the Russian reactors and the US power plants. “This is [equivalent to] two Hemus highways,” he concluded.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria