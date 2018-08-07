Bulgarian Interior Ministry: Dimitar Zhelyazkov 'The Eyes Detained in Turkey for up to 30 Days

Sofia. Dimitar Zhelyazkov has been detained by the Turkish authorities for up to 30 days, Ministry of Interior Secretary General Mladen Marinov said at a briefing in Elin Pelin with regard to the investigation against a criminal group led by Zhelyazkov, Focus News Agency reports.

“At the moment Dimitar Zhelyazkov is detained by the Turkish authorities for up to 30 days – that’s the procedure,” the secretary general said.

Regarding the seven people caught together with Dimitar Zhelyazkov in Istanbul, Marinov said that after their return to Bulgaria they were detained by the police for 24 hours and then released, and now the prosecutors will decide on what charges to bring.