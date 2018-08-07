Some 41.5 kg of Cannabis Seized by Police from Garden of Unoccupied House in Sinitevo

Pazardzhik. Law enforcement officers from the regional directorate have seized cannabis plants grown on private property, said the Ministry of the Interior. A police raid that took place yesterday found 35 cannabis plants of one to two metres in height growing in the garden of an unoccupied house in the village of Sinitevo, Pazardjik municipality. A total of 41.5 kg of leaf was seized. The property is owned by a 72-year-old woman from Sofia but is currently uninhabited. The investigation is ongoing.

