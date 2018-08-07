Frankfurt Airport Terminal Evacuated as ‘Unauthorised Person’ Bypasses Security

Society » INCIDENTS | August 7, 2018, Tuesday // 15:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Frankfurt Airport Terminal Evacuated as ‘Unauthorised Person’ Bypasses Security

The Express - Frankfurt airport, Germany has evacuated passengers at Terminal 1 and closed several gates as police are delayed in the hub.

According to the German newspaper Bild, a police spokesman said an unauthorised person had got past the security area and disappeared.

He was reported to have a child with him an is now unauthorised inside Terminal One.

Frankfurt police have tweeted, "In area A of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport there are police intervention measures. This includes an immediate boarding stop and clearing of the security area in levels 2 and 3. Further information follows."

Flight disruptions are to be expected. Frankfurt Airport have tweeted: “Due to a police action, the German Federal Police is currently evacuating Piers A and Z at Frankfurt Airport’s T1.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria