Frankfurt Airport Terminal Evacuated as ‘Unauthorised Person’ Bypasses Security
The Express - Frankfurt airport, Germany has evacuated passengers at Terminal 1 and closed several gates as police are delayed in the hub.
According to the German newspaper Bild, a police spokesman said an unauthorised person had got past the security area and disappeared.
He was reported to have a child with him an is now unauthorised inside Terminal One.
Frankfurt police have tweeted, "In area A of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport there are police intervention measures. This includes an immediate boarding stop and clearing of the security area in levels 2 and 3. Further information follows."
Flight disruptions are to be expected. Frankfurt Airport have tweeted: “Due to a police action, the German Federal Police is currently evacuating Piers A and Z at Frankfurt Airport’s T1.
