The Sudden Heat Wave Affects us Badly, just for a Day 40 People Passed Out Sofia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 7, 2018, Tuesday // 15:39| Views: | Comments: 0
40 people have passed out because of the heat in Sofia since the morning, said Emergency Aid. There are no reports of fatal cases so far. In the words of Emergency Response Speaker Katya Sungarska, high temperatures are not so bad as the sharp change of weather. Emergency teams urge everyone, especially people with chronic illnesses, not to go outdoors during the warmest hours of the day.

