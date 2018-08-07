A Car Crashed into a Shop in Downtown Sofia
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A car hit a shop in downtown Sofia. According to Darik, the driver was injured.
The incident took place on Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard, opposite one of the malls in the capital.
- » Frankfurt Airport Terminal Evacuated as ‘Unauthorised Person’ Bypasses Security
- » Polish tourists killed in sightseeing plane crash in Alaska
- » A Doctor in the Children's Ward of the Hospital in Dobrich was Attacked
- » 11 People Died in a Car Crash with a Bulgarian Registration in Italy
- » Three Bulgarian Pupils Injured in Motorway Blast near Bologna Airport Remain in Hospital
- » MoI: Three Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Accidents in the Country last 24 Hours
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)