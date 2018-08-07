A Car Crashed into a Shop in Downtown Sofia

A car hit a shop in downtown Sofia. According to Darik, the driver was injured.

The incident took place on Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard, opposite one of the malls in the capital.

