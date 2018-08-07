The Bulgarian PM Borisov Promised that Hemus Highway will Be Finished by 2024

There is work on large-scale construction and as promised to the people of Teteven, Sevlievo, Gabrovo, Tarnovo, Targovishte, Varna, by 2024 the Hemus highway will be ready. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who inspected the construction of the section between Yablanitsa and Boaza.

The prime minister pointed out that this is the most difficult construction area, requiring huge work and capacity. "You see how it is being built in the mountains - these Bulgarians in the trucks, in the excavators, in the rollers, are heroes too. That makes GDP, this will bring more business and tourists, "added Borisov.

The Prime Minister pointed out that on 15 August the construction from Belokopitovo to Targovishte is to begin, and the tender procedures for both lots will be launched in Veliko Tarnovo. Asked about the Struma highway, Borisov noted that in the autumn will be opened the section to Sandanski.