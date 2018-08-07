A Doctor in the Children's Ward of the Hospital in Dobrich was Attacked

A case of an attacked doctor was report from the General Hospital in Dobrich. The incident happened on August 5th in the Children's Ward.

During her shift Dr. Moskova examined a child with a chronic illness who was treated in her home for three days and brought to the clinic by her parents after his condition had not improved. When the child was admitted, the father was in apparently intoxicated state. He attacked Dr. Moskova and tried to hit her. A young man prevented the occurrence of more severe consequences.

The case was filed with the police at the police station and the aggressive father was arrested. He has also incurred material damage to the ward.

