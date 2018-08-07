11 People Died in a Car Crash with a Bulgarian Registration in Italy
A serious crash with a minibus with a Bulgarian registration has occurred in the southern Italian region of Puglia, the BNR reported.
Direct crash with a truck carrying flour, killed 11 people near the town of Foggia. According to police data, the victims are seasonal farm workers of African origin. Three people were injured, including the truck driver.
The Bulgarian driving the van was not among the victims.
