Greek Authorities Detained Four Bulgarian Women Accused of Child Trafficking

9 people, including 4 Bulgarian women, have been arrested by the Greek police on suspicion of leading a criminal gang selling infants to childless couples in Greece, the BNR said.

The arrests happened on Friday during an operation, where two undercover agents introduced themselves as a couple wanting to buy a baby. The members of the gang were about to sell the newborn to the policemen in 4 days in exchange of 18,000 euros. According to the Greek police, the criminal group has acted for at least 8 months.