Greek Authorities Detained Four Bulgarian Women Accused of Child Trafficking
Crime | August 7, 2018, Tuesday // 15:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
9 people, including 4 Bulgarian women, have been arrested by the Greek police on suspicion of leading a criminal gang selling infants to childless couples in Greece, the BNR said.
The arrests happened on Friday during an operation, where two undercover agents introduced themselves as a couple wanting to buy a baby. The members of the gang were about to sell the newborn to the policemen in 4 days in exchange of 18,000 euros. According to the Greek police, the criminal group has acted for at least 8 months.
- » Varna: Three Detained for Casino Robbery in Aksakovo
- » The Special Prosecutor’s Office Widens Investigation on Mityo Ochite's Group
- » 11 Starving Children were Found in a Horror House in the United States
- » The Infamous Bulgarian Criminal Boss Mityo "The Eyes" Arrested in Istanbul
- » Prosecutor: One of the Members of the Criminal Group dismantled in Burgas is a Municipal Councillor in Nesebar
- » Bulgaria Seizes 1.75 Million illegal Cigarettes at Border with Romania
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)