Greek Authorities Detained Four Bulgarian Women Accused of Child Trafficking

Crime | August 7, 2018, Tuesday // 15:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Greek Authorities Detained Four Bulgarian Women Accused of Child Trafficking

9 people, including 4 Bulgarian women, have been arrested by the Greek police on suspicion of leading a criminal gang selling infants to childless couples in Greece, the BNR said.

The arrests happened on Friday during an operation, where two undercover agents introduced themselves as a couple wanting to buy a baby. The members of the gang were about to sell the newborn to the policemen in 4 days in exchange of 18,000 euros. According to the Greek police, the criminal group has acted for at least 8 months.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria