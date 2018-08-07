Varna: Three Detained for Casino Robbery in Aksakovo

Varna. The perpetrators of an armed BGN-3,200 robbery from a casino in Aksakovo on July 7 have been identified, the Interior Ministry’s regional department in Varna said. During the investigation, the police found out that the case was about misappropriation by a casino employee together with two other people. Pre-trial proceedings are underway, the case has been reported to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Varna. The three perpetrators have been detained for 24 hours.