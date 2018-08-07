The Special Prosecutor’s Office Widens Investigation on Mityo Ochite's Group

Sofia. The Special Prosecutor’s Office is expanding its investigation into a criminal racketeering group to money laundering and tax offences, Rumyana Arnaudova, Spokeswoman of the Prosecutor General, told Focus News Agency.

She said that Bencho Benchev, Nesrin Uzun and Yovcho Domuschiev helped Dimitar Zhelyazkov to avoid criminal prosecution by hiding abroad. The prosecutors found out that on August 3 Dimitar Zhelyazkov crossed the Greek-Turkish border in a van of a company owned by Bencho Benchev. Yovcho Domuschiev and Bencho Benchev were also in the van. In Turkey, they stayed in hotel rooms booked by Nesrin Uzun. That evidence has been taken out of the Special Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation and sent to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas, Arnaudova said. For offences committed abroad, the competent prosecutor’s office is the one in the area where the perpetrators are registered, she explained.

The seven detained people, including Bencho Benchev and Nesrin Uzun, have been released after the expiry of the maximum detention term.

Focus recalls: On August 2, the Special Prosecutor’s Office dismantled a criminal group that had long been involved in racketeering, arson, assaults. Through threats and arson, the group members racketeered businesses on the southern Black Sea coast and in the Sunny Beach resort.