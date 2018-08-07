Traffic Police Dobrich: Nearly 5,000 Vehicles Daily Come via Durankulak Checkpoint in the Summer
Dobrich. About 5,000 vehicles enter the country every day via Durankulak border checkpoint during the summer season, said Julian Minev, traffic police chief at the Ministry of Interior’s regional department in Dobrich, a Focus Radiocorrespondent reported. The road surfaces and signs in the region have been inspected and there is enhanced police presence on the main roads, especially those to the Black Sea coast. At the end of June, Romanian and Bulgarian police patrols began joint inspections. Julian Minev said that large agricultural machinery creates difficulties on the I-9 Durankulak-Varna road, which is very busy at this time of the year. Car traffic is very heavy, including the second-class roads. Dobrich-Varna is the busiest road section, with approximately 7,600 vehicles per day.
FOCUS News Agency
