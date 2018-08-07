Three Bulgarian Pupils Injured in Motorway Blast near Bologna Airport Remain in Hospital

Sofia. Three Bulgarian pupils injured as a result of the explosion on the motorway near the Bologna airport remain in hospital, Bulgarian Consul General in Milan Rossen Roufev told bTV this morning. Seven pupils from a school in Silistra were injured as a tanker truck exploded in Bologna. “Two of the children are in a hospital in Bologna and another one, more seriously injured and burnt, is in a hospital in Cesena. This kid has burns on the legs,” Roufev said. The other pupils were not seriously injured. The children were not in a vehicle on the motorway at the time of the explosion, but some had gone out to lunch near their place of stay and were hit by the blast wave and broken glass, he explained.

