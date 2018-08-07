Mostly Sunny Today, Short Rain and Thunder in the Afternoon only in Isolated Places in Northern Bulgaria and the Mountains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 7, 2018, Tuesday // 09:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today, Short Rain and Thunder in the Afternoon only in Isolated Places in Northern Bulgaria and the Mountains

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon rainy clouds will gather only in isolated places in northern Bulgaria and the mountains, bringing brief showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 31°C and 36°C, in Sofia - about 31°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for August. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.
The Black Sea coast will also be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, clouds will increase briefly, bringing some showers along the northern coast. Maximum temperatures at 30-32°C.
The mountains will be mostly sunny, with brief showers with thunder in the afternoon. There will be a light wind from the northern quarter. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 24°C, and at 2,000 m – about 17°.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria