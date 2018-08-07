Bulgaria Overhauls Mi-17 and Mi-24 Helicopters

Bulgaria Overhauls Mi-17 and Mi-24 Helicopters

On 30 July, the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence published a tender for the general overhaul of two Mi-17 transport and four Mi-24V combat helicopters of the Bulgarian Air Force (BuAF). The deadline for submission of bids is 3 September, with a framework agreement covering a period of 48 months to be signed with the successful bidder.

The procurement is valued at BGN37.3 million (USD22 billion): BGN11.3 million for the Mi-17s and BGN26 million for the Mi-24Vs.

