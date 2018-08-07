Bulgaria's EUR 511 Million Tender for Railway Section Upgrade Draws 19 Bids
SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 6 (SeeNews) - A 1.0 billion levs ($594.1 million/511.3 million euro) tender for modernisation of a railway section connecting the towns of Elin Pelin and Kostenets in western Bulgaria has attracted 19 offers, the transport ministry said on Monday. The project had been put at risk by complaints filed with the competition authority, which had delayed the procedure by 10 months, deputy transport minister Velik Zanchev said in a statement. The upgrade of the 51-kilometre long section is the most significant railway project financed from EU funds under Operational Programme Transport and Transport Infrastructure 2014-2020, Zanchev added. The tender, launched in July 2017, is divided into three lots, each envisaging modersnisation of part of the railway section. The Elin Pelin - Kostenets section is part of the railway connecting the capital Sofia to Bulgaria's second biggest city - Plovdiv.
