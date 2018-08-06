11 Starving Children were Found in a Horror House in the United States

Crime | August 6, 2018, Monday // 14:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 11 Starving Children were Found in a Horror House in the United States

The US police found 11 starving children in a house in the desert of New Mexico. Children aged from 1 to 15 years were kept in miserable conditions dressed in rags and without shoes. Three adults, two of them heavily armed, were found in the house. The men were arrested, bTV announced.

Three women believed to be mothers of children are arrested as well. Later, they are released. There was no running water or electricity in the house of horrors, only very little food was found. The children are brought out and placed under the protection of the social services.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria