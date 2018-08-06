11 Starving Children were Found in a Horror House in the United States

The US police found 11 starving children in a house in the desert of New Mexico. Children aged from 1 to 15 years were kept in miserable conditions dressed in rags and without shoes. Three adults, two of them heavily armed, were found in the house. The men were arrested, bTV announced.

Three women believed to be mothers of children are arrested as well. Later, they are released. There was no running water or electricity in the house of horrors, only very little food was found. The children are brought out and placed under the protection of the social services.