4-year-old Girl from Burgas will Play the Piano at "Carnegie Hall" and "Albert Hall" (Video)

Four-year-old pianist from Burgas will play in two of the most famous concert halls in the world - Carnegie Hall in New York and Royal Albert Hall in London, BNT reported.

Elizabeth Ivanova is a graduate of "Veselina Music Workshop" in the city. The child learns to play the piano in just eight months and has already won six competitions in Bulgaria and abroad.

Her success gives her the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall in New York in October this year and at London's Royal Albert Hall in April 2019.

Full of energy Elizabeth also plays ballet and trains tennis.

"She is having fun and playing when she wants, but if we leave her she would not get off the piano," says her mother.

"Absolute music memory, reading notes on the two keys, she knows all octaves with no problem. It's just that she is very very young and we have problem with the concentration," adds her piano teacher Veselina Koleva.

According to Elizabeth's father Stoyan Ivanov for her piano playing is "a normal, simple game".

She has gone to piano lessons at 3 years and 8 months, now the little musician is invited by the 200-year-old University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna in the special class for gifted children.