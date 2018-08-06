Watermelon and Melon Prices in Bulgaria are Rising Because of Compromised Crop in Key Regions

August 6, 2018, Monday
Sofia. The prices of watermelons and melons are rising because the crop was compromised in the main growing areas, Assoc. Prof. Sava Tabakov, who teaches fruit growing, said in an interview with Focus News Agency regarding fruit crops in Bulgaria after the torrential rains in July. Peaches are quite expensive for the season after continuous rainfall caused rotting and largely compromised the crop. There was little to no crop in the areas where most rain poured down, such as Haskovo, Sliven and Burgas regions, he said. “With grapes, things are also very bad. Apples are well for now, I expect lower than last year’s prices, but the other crops have major losses. This will be offset with imports,” Assoc. Prof. Tabakov said.

