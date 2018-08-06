The Heat Wave is Approaching the Balkans

The hot wave, which covered parts of Europe, moved to the Western Balkans, but it will not be felt in Bulgaria.

"The British Isles and France are getting cold. Thunderstorms and significant rainfall are expected in these areas. " This was stated by Anastasia Stoycheva from the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for "Hello, Bulgaria" by NOVA.

Temperatures will drop by more than 10 degrees, there will be intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

"This hot wave will pass. Part of it will again warm the Scandinavian Peninsula, but it will soon pass away. The dynamics of atmospheric processes are already rising in Western Europe, "explained Anastatia Stoycheva.

High temperatures are expected to be reported in the Western Balkans. It is possible that the mercury in the thermometer will jump to 40 degrees in Serbia and Macedonia.

However, this will not concern us - heat is not expected, the maximum degrees will be 35-37 - and this will be the highest for the summer.

On Tuesday, however, later in the day in Northeastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions there will be short rainfall, accompanied by thunder. On Wednesday in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions again we expect precipitation.

Around the middle of the second ten days will have higher temperatures, but they will hardly exceed 32-37 degrees.

Lower temperatures are expected during the last ten-day period of August.