MoI: Three Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Accidents in the Country last 24 Hours

MoI: Three Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Accidents in the Country last 24 Hours

Sofia. Three people died and 10 others were injured in traffic accidents in the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior said. A total of 11 serious road accidents occurred across the country. In Sofia, there were 25 light accidents with no injuries.

