Hot Weather with Maximum Temperatures 30-35°C Today in Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 6, 2018, Monday // 09:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Sofia. The atmospheric pressure will decrease a little during the day and will be close to the average for August. The weather will be sunny again with some clouds in the afternoon. It will be hot with maximum temperatures of between 30°C and 35°C, in Sofia about 30°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.
