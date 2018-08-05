Simeonovski Lift Blocked, People Stood in the Air for an Hour

Bulgaria: Simeonovski Lift Blocked, People Stood in the Air for an Hour

For more than an hour the Simeonovo lift in Vitosha did not work, and many people remained blocked in the air. That's what the BNT announced.
 
The problem is technical, Vitosha Ski company said. Just before 12 o'clock at noon the lift was on the move again

