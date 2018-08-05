Iran, Bulgaria to Boost Technological Coop

Turning to the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Bulgaria in the field of science and technology, he said, “we have devised a clear framework in the form of an agreement between Iran and Bulgaria in the fields of culture, science, education and sport.

Given the above issue, high-ranking officials and representatives of Iranian universities have paid separate visits to a number of Bulgarian universities and academic centers in recent years, he maintained.

Moreover, representative of University of Bulgaria attended University of Tehran aiming to enhance cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

The Bulgarian ambassador went on to say that his country has planned specific program for boosting cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in dentistry field, and added, “last year, representative of University of Bulgaria visited Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), the outcome of which led to exchange of scholarship between the two countries.”

He further noted that representatives of Bulgarian universities will pay a visit to the academic centers in Tehran and Isfahan provinces in Sept. 2018, adding, “this issue will pave suitable ways for the two sides to accelerate scientific and technological relationship directly.”

Bulgarian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Christo Polendakov once again expressed readiness of his country to boost technological cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “I hope that Iran and Bulgaria will take big strides in the field.”