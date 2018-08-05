Two Czech Tourists Drown in Bulgaria
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two Czech nationals drowned on holiday in Bulgarian seaside resorts, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova confirmed on Saturday evening.
One of the holiday makers drowned on the coast near Burgas, the other in the seaside resort of Kiten. Both went swimming in risky conditions, one in a stormy sea, the other late at night.
On Friday a Czech tourist died in Egypt after being attacked by a shark. On average some 500 Czechs lose their lives on holiday every year.
- » Simeonovski Lift Blocked, People Stood in the Air for an Hour
- » Second Plane Crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday
- » Czech Tourist Drowned near Lozenets
- » At Least 18 Dead As Helicopter Crashes in Krasnoyarsk, Russia
- » Plovdiv: Infrastructure Damage from Overflowing River in Kuklen Estimated at Nearly BGN 2 Million
- » Flash flood in Corsica Canyon Kills Four Including Girl Aged 7
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)