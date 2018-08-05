Two Czech Tourists Drown in Bulgaria

Two Czech nationals drowned on holiday in Bulgarian seaside resorts, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova confirmed on Saturday evening. 

One of the holiday makers drowned on the coast near Burgas, the other in the seaside resort of Kiten. Both went swimming in risky conditions, one in a stormy sea, the other late at night. 

On Friday a Czech tourist died in Egypt after being attacked by a shark. On average some 500 Czechs lose their lives on holiday every year.

