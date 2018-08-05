MRC: Mountain Conditions in Bulgaria are Suitable for Tourism

Sofia. Mountain conditions are suitable for hiking. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency Mountain Rescue Service (MRC) at the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC). In the high mountains there is a mild to moderate wind. Lift facilities in the resorts are working. Rescuers recommend that tourists choose shorter routes in the lower parts of the mountains due to the dynamic weather. There are no recorded tourist incidents over the past 24 hours.

Information about the mountain environment can be found at the address of the WWW on the Internet or on the phone numbers of the WWW: 02/9632000 and 1470.

