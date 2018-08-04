Great Increase of Newborn Children in Sofia

A great increase of newborn children has been reported by the teams of the Sofia municipal hospitals in recent weeks. This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Mayor of Sofia Municipality - Doncho Barbalov.

15-16 births per day just in the St. Sofia Hospital. It is necessary to find additional places for nursing mothers in the coming days. Currently, there are 67 babies in the neonatal ward, says Dr. Gergana Kolarova, the director of the hospital.

Since the beginning of the year, 1484 babies have been born in the First AG Hospital. Last year, for the same period, newborns were 1451.

At the other municipal hospital, Sheinovo Hospital has an birth increase of 2%. The capacity in the hospital is 60, with 53 newborns currently there.