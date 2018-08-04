Gallup: 34% of Bulgarians have seen Fake News in the Last Week

34 per cent of Bulgarians say they have seen fake news or news the content of which they believe is untrue in the last week of July. This is equivalent to 1 million and 800 thousand adult Bulgarians. This conclusion is made in an express drill of Gallup International, held between 30 July and 1 August.

The institutions have failed to convince the population of their rightfulness in the Strandzha case. The protests of mothers of kids with disabilities and the like in recent weeks are perceived by Bulgarians as an indicator of real problems. Against this background, the public expects a more convincing state intervention.

Perhaps this is also part of the explanation for the general distrust of the animal fever which led to the euthanasia of lot of animals: 37 per cent believe that there was a plague, but 48 per cent do not believe it. A majority of 68 per cent think that the authorities do not do their job well in the case of Strandzha, and 26 per cent think they do it well.