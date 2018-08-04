Two Weak Earthquakes were Registered in Pirin
Two weak quakes were registered in the Pirin National Park, FOCUS reported, citing the site of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. One earthquake had a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale at 12.27 am. The other one is magnitude 2.1 and is registered at 13.02. Both are at a depth of about 16 km.
