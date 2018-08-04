Two Weak Earthquakes were Registered in Pirin

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 4, 2018, Saturday // 18:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Weak Earthquakes were Registered in Pirin

Two weak quakes were registered in the Pirin National Park, FOCUS reported, citing the site of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. One earthquake had a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale at 12.27 am. The other one is magnitude 2.1 and is registered at 13.02. Both are at a depth of about 16 km.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria