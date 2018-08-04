Czech Tourist Drowned near Lozenets

Society » INCIDENTS | August 4, 2018, Saturday // 17:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Czech Tourist Drowned near Lozenets

A 45-year-old Czech tourist drowned on the beach in Lozenets, police said. The tragedy took place at 19.20 on August 2. On August 2, Ilinden is celebrated in old style and, according to popular beliefs, the weather is "overturned" and the sea is very dangerous.

This year, due to unusually warm weather and strong winds, the deadly swell killed ten people since early in June.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria