Czech Tourist Drowned near Lozenets
A 45-year-old Czech tourist drowned on the beach in Lozenets, police said. The tragedy took place at 19.20 on August 2. On August 2, Ilinden is celebrated in old style and, according to popular beliefs, the weather is "overturned" and the sea is very dangerous.
This year, due to unusually warm weather and strong winds, the deadly swell killed ten people since early in June.
