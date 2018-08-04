The Infamous Bulgarian Criminal Boss Mityo "The Eyes" Arrested in Istanbul

Dimitar Zhelyazkov - "The Eyes" was arrested last night in Istanbul. The Turkish authorities have notified the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior and followed a procedure for extradition. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Chief Prosecutor Rumyana Arnaudova.

Zhelyazkov was arrested last night at around 3am in his hotel room in the megapolis. He will remain in Turkish arrest or imprisonment until the extradition procedure is completed, Arnaudova explained.

His detention was the result of a joint operation of the Bulgarian and Turkish services, coordinated at the highest level, the sources of the publication say. Detention has taken place over an anti drug and prostitution operation in which Zhelyazkov escaped.

On August 2, 19 people were detained under the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Bourgas District under a specialization of the GCDPC. They are suspected as part of a large-scale organized criminal group for drug trafficking, racketeering, extortion, and arson. Dimitar Zhelyazkov is a regarded as the leader of the group, he was named in the search list by Interpol. Because of participation in the neutralized group for nationwide search, a municipal councilor was appointed for second term from Nessebar. According to unofficial information, Peyko Yankov, elected by the Sila Coalition.

