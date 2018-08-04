‘ALF’ Reboot in Production

“ALF” might be headed back from Melmac.

A reboot of the show featuring the fuzzy, wisecracking alien who feasted on cats is being developed by Warner Bros. TV, TV Line reported.

While the show would feature a new family and characters, original series writers Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco are part of the project, which has been in the works since May according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original series ran for four seasons and 102 episodes. Fusco voiced and performed the lead character, which was an acronym for Alien Life Form.

ALF lived secretly in the Tanner family’s garage, which his spaceship crashed into after his planet Melmac was destroyed.

The original Tanner family starred Max Wright as father Willie; Anne Schedeen as mother Kate; Andrea Elson as teenage daughter Lynn; and Benji Gregory as young son Brian.

ALF spawned an entertainment and merchandising empire.

In addition to the four seasons of the live-action sitcom (reruns of which still air), an animated show was on for two seasons as well as a TV movie. There were ALF toys and his depiction was emblazoned on T-shirts, lunch boxes and backpacks. The traveler from Melmac has also been a pop culture reference on The Simpsons, Family Guy, Mr. Robot and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Fusco talked about a reboot of the show as a feature length ALF moviein 2012 but that project never materialized.

“ALF could be more outspoken now than ever, because the world is a whole different place than the '80s. And I think the character still stands up and certainly has more to say now than ever,” Fusco told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “I think we would approach it in a fresh way. I don’t think we would duplicate the TV show, but I think we would maybe put it in a storyline where we would explain how ALF got here and put him with a new family and let the character speak for himself.”