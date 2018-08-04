At Least 18 Dead As Helicopter Crashes in Krasnoyarsk, Russia

Krasnoyarsk. A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, killing 18 people on board, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.
"There were 18 people aboard the aircraft, including three crew members. All of them died," the source in the regional emergency services said.
According to the regional emergency services, Mi-8 crash was possibly caused by technical failure. The helicpoter fell apart and caught fire.

