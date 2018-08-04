Bulgarian Geophysics Institute: After the Quake near Bansko, some 10 Micro Earthquakes were Registered

Sofia. After the earthquake in the area of Bansko yesterday, there were about 10 micro earthquakes, which nobody felt, Prof. Nikolay Miloshev, Director of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography, said in an interview with Focus News Agency with regard to the earthquakes registered in Bulgaria yesterday and today.

“Yesterday’s earthquakes – one measuring 4 on the Richter scale and the other one of lower strength – were felt in a fairly large area. There is nothing unusual about this seismic activity. Southwestern Bulgaria is the most active seismic area in our country. It was good that the second one occurred less than an hour after the first, it was an aftershock in approximately the same location,” a consequence of the first one, said Miloshev.

“After that until this morning, there were about 10 micro earthquakes that no one felt because their amplitude was about 2 or less,” he added. This indicates that seismic activity in that area should be easing, he explained.

The earthquake near Zlatograd this morning was also a micro earthquake and usual for the area, Prof. Miloshev said.