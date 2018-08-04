Messages of European Leaders from During Bulgarian Presidency Now Part of Exhibition of National Museum of Military History

Sofia. The messages of the European leaders from their informal dinner during the Bulgarian EU Presidency are now part of the Enemy/Friend exhibition of the National Museum of Military History, said the museum’s press office. The exposition presents handwritten wishes of European leaders and is a natural end to the exhibition, which aims to look for contemporary projections of the past.

Drawing the complicated puzzle of relations on the international political scene after the Liberation, the exhibition presents the goals, ambitions and ideals, based on which Bulgaria seeks its partners or creates enemies. The exhibition shows how one of the European Union’s main objectives – ensuring lasting peace after the World War II – is being fulfilled nowadays, and Bulgarian contribution to the creation of a community of shared values.

The messages of the European leaders were provided by the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

FOCUS News Agency