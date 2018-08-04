Record Number of International Participants Registered for Fourth Edition of Burgas Skate Open

Burgas. A record number of international participants have registered for the fourth edition of the Burgas Skate Open, said the Municipality of Burgas. Skaters from Romania, Serbia, Argentina, Cuba, Hungary, Israel and Belarus will attend the event on 17 August.

Some of the most attractive and talented participants in the contest, to be traditionally held in Izgrev Skate Park, include:

Sergio Laferrere from Argentina. Daniel Jenks is a Cuban skater who lives in Barcelona. Last year a trauma stopped him from taking part in Burgas Skate Open. Dani confirmed his participation this year and said he was greatly motivated. Vadik Romantsov is a professional skateboarder from Belarus.

Bulgaria’s brightest hopes are:

Kristian Krasimirov - a Bulgarian who grew up and lives in Spain, famous to skaters around the world. Yavor Vechernikov, who won last year’s best trick award. Vladimir Ivanov is a member of one of the best European skate teams, Nomad Skateboards. Todor Harizanov will take part for the first time. He is the first and only Bulgarian to professionally engage in skateboarding in the United States. Marty Atanasov is the youngest player, but he has already won several awards in international competitions.

FOCUS News Agency