Bulgaria: Plovdiv: Infrastructure Damage from Overflowing River in Kuklen Estimated at Nearly BGN 2 Million

Kuklen. According to preliminary estimates, the damage to the infrastructure caused by the overflowing river in the Kuklen municipality amounts to between BGN 1.5 million and BGN 2 million, Mayor Maria Belcheva told Focus Radio. The municipality will seek aid from the state for reconstruction and repair, as it cannot afford to pay that amount. The Yavrovo-Dobralak road was swept away nearly 4 km from Dobralak. Excavators are now working to partly restore the road and provide emergency access for the residents, but it will not be a lasting solution because the road remains cratered and dangerous. In Dobralak village, the infrastructure was destroyed, some bridges collapsed and one neighbourhood can only be reached by foot.

