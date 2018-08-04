Prosecutor: One of the Members of the Criminal Group dismantled in Burgas is a Municipal Councillor in Nesebar

Sofia. One of the group members is a municipal councillor in Nesebar, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, Daniela Nacheva, said during a press briefing in reference to yesterday's police operation in Burgas that dismantled an organised crime group, Focus News Agency reports.

“The municipal councillor has not appeared so far. Still, yesterday, a police search found BGN 60,000 in a safe deposit box that belonged to him,” Nacheva commented. Luxury cars used by the group, drugs and parts for weapons were seized, she said.

An operation led by the Special Prosecutor’s Office dismantled yesterday a criminal group, which, over a long period of time, had been involved in extortion, arson, assault and other crimes. “The main scheme under which the group members were working involved finding legitimate and successful businesses located along the south Black Sea coast and through threats or arson attacks forcing them to pay ‘protection money’,” Nacheva explained.