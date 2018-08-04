Dobrich: First International Team of Archaeologists Exploring Zaldapa Fortress near Krushari

Dobrich. For the first time, an international team of archaeologists is investigating the Zaldapa fortress near the village of Krushari, the Focus Radio correspondent has reported. This year is the fifth season of archaeological exploration in Zaldapa, the largest fortified ancient centre in today’s Dobrudzha, team leader Prof. Georgi Atanasov said. Researchers of nine nationalities are taking part in this year’s exploration, including representatives of the Regional Museum of History Dobrich, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, a Quebec university and one in Lille. In the last four years, the research focused on the episcopal basilica, while now the scientists are exploring basilica 2. It was an impressive building approximately 21 m wide, nearly the size of the episcopal basilica, and notable for its rich marble decoration, Prof. Atanasov said. The walls were decorated with mosaics, in some parts with gilded elements, which was a precedent in Dobrudzha for that period. A magnificent Corinthian capital, almost entirely preserved, was found in the basilica. It can be seen in the yard of the Krushari hall, where a lapidarium will be created.

