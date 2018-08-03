Montreal Model and Artist Known as Zombie Boy Dead at 32

Bulgaria: Montreal Model and Artist Known as Zombie Boy Dead at 32

Montreal model and artist Rick Genest, also known as Zombie Boy, has died, police sources have told Radio-Canada. Genest was 32.

Genest came to the public's attention after tattooing his body from head to toe, including images of a skull and brain on his head. He holds a Guinness World Record for most insect tattoos (176) and another for most human bone tattoos (139).

His body-art attracted fashion designers and he modelled at high-end shows in Paris and Berlin. In 2011, he appeared in Lady Gaga's music video for the song Born This Way.

Police sources told Radio-Canada that ​Genest died in Montreal's Plateau–Mont Royal borough around 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They are classifying his death as a suicide. 

